Although city hall is open to the public, hours are limited because of furloughed employees.
Walk-ins are welcome for the following offices:
•Tax office, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
•Code and zoning offices, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
•Clerk's office, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays .
•Administration and economic development offices, by appointment only, 8:30 a.m. to 4 pm. Mondays through Fridays.
Mayor Chris Frye will have meetings by appointment only. Phone calls to his office will be answered from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
Appointments must be made to purchase extra garbage tags or to return tags for buy back.
Health and safety protocols are encouraged when entering and exiting the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.