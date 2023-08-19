You can take the girl out of the city, and Caitlin O’Farrell is proof that you also can take the city out of the girl.
O’Farrell, 17, who lives just outside of the city of Pittsburgh, put on her cowgirl boots and showed local farmers a thing or two at the Lawrence County Fair this week.
She walked out of the junior dairy show with her Jersey cow, Tyra Marie, clutching the banner for the supreme dairy cow of all breeds.
O’Farrell owns 13 dairy cows of various breeds that she keeps at the Sturgeon family farm in Perry Township, Lawrence County. She said she caught the fever of raising dairy cows when a friend of her father’s needed someone to show a cow, and she agreed to do it.
“I really loved it,” she said. She took the cow to the All American Dairy Show in Harrisburg and it won in the fall yearling class.
She discovered then how much she loves being around animals.
Her father had bought Tyra Marie for her at a sale as a calf.
She goes to the Sturgeon farm three days a week in the summer, and during school she goes on weekends to take care of her dairy herd.
To prepare Tyra Marie for the fair, she leads her cow around with a halter as often as possible, and two days before taking her to the fair, she clips the hair on her head and body.
This year’s junior dairy show judge who selected Tyra Marie as the supreme cow was Duane Cole, a dentist from Ashtabula, Ohio.
O’Farrell believes the judge chose her, a full yearling who gave birth to her first calf a month ago, as the overall champion because of her build and her udder.
Cole, a judge since 1986, who has a dental office in New Castle with Primary Health Network but also a strong dairy judging background, has been to the Lawrence County Fair many times and has judged dairy breeds there twice. He won the international championship at the Ohio State Dairy Judging while he was in college and primarily judges local shows.
Of Tyra Marie, he commented that he judges the cows against a true type model of their breed as developed by the breed association.
“I liked that her lines are straight over top, she is long-bodied and has dairy strength, meaning she is not fat but not starving, either. A dairy cow producing a lot of milk is almost like a marathon runner in that they’re thin but still have tone,” he explained. “That means she’s producing a lot of milk and using a lot of energy to produce that tone, called dairyness.
“She was the closest to the true type model,” said Cole, whose family always had a hobby farm with dairy animals. He, himself. was in 4-H for 11 years.
“He said she is a nice calf with a bright future,” O’Farrell said.
After the judging, she led Tyra Marie into the show ring again for the Dairy Delight Night, where she sold a block of cheese during the annual cheese auction. The weight of her block, 8.12 pounds, was commensurate with the amount of butterfat in the milk from two other of her cows. She merited $950 from the sale, which she intends to put toward her college education, she said.
O’Farrell is entering her senior year at Chartiers Valley School District in Allegheny County. She has set her sights on someday owning a farm of her own and raising dairy cows and donkeys. She also plans to pursue an education and career in veterinary medicine.
Her first choice of a college is the University of Findley, a small school in Ohio, and her second choice is Penn State University, she said.
“I love animals,” she declared. “I could spend all day with them.”
O’Farrell is the daughter of Steve and Michele O’Farrell, and she has a brother, Stephen, 20.
Her father keeps cattle at Pymatuning Central in Crawford County, and she plans to be at the Crawford County Fair from Aug. 20 through 26 when she will show Tyra Marie again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.