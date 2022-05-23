Gas prices are up again this week, including a 17-cent leap in the city.
In New Castle, the average is up to $4.68, rivaling the western Pennsylvania region average price of $4.70. The region price is up 18 cents from last week.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline is now $4.59 and all 50 states are above $4 per gallon.
The national average for a gallon of gas has either remained flat or risen every day since April 24 and has set a new record daily since May 10.
That was the day gas eclipsed the previous record high of $4.33, set earlier this year on March 11.
Gasoline is $1.05 more than it was on February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine. The invasion caused uncertainty throughout the oil market that has kept oil costs elevated. Domestically, meanwhile, seasonal gas demand is rising as more drivers hit the road despite the pain they may face paying at the pump.
