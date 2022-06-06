Gas prices jumped 19 cents in the last week in New Castle.
The price for a gallon of gas is now up to $4.87, which is higher than the western Pennsylvania average of $4.85. The average is up 15 cents from last week, according to AAA.
The national average is up a quarter to $4.86, a whopping 59 cents higher than it was a month ago and $1.81 higher than a year ago.
The cost of gasoline is increasing rapidly across the country in part due to seasonal trends and the rising cost of crude oil. The cost of a barrel of oil is nearing $120, nearly double from last August.
Meanwhile, domestic gasoline demand rose last week for Memorial Day weekend. Pump prices will likely continue to remain elevated as demand grows and supply remains tight.
