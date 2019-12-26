Residents of the city of New Castle will see a change in their garbage collection for the next two weeks, effective Tuesday, because of the holidays.
The New Castle Public Works Department will not collect garbage on New Year's Eve. Therefore, any collections from Tuesday night on will be pushed back one day.
For example, those who normally put out their blue bags on Tuesday for Wednesday collection will put it at curbside on Wednesday (New Year's Day), for Thursday collection, for those two weeks only. The Thursday collections will be Friday, and so on.
Those who put out recycling this or next Thursday night for Friday pickups will put out their recyclables on those Friday nights, for Saturday pickups.
Normal garbage collection schedules will resume the week after New Year's.
