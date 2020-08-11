A fire that broke out Monday in a sorter and scrap piles at the Ben Weitsman metal recycling plant on Moravia Street took New Castle firefighters three hours to put out.
Assistant city fire chief Tom Bulisco said the fire started around 6 p.m. when a sorter jammed up and overheated and a fire started from the gasoline in a car. The blaze spread to a sizable pile of metal nearby, and to an overflow pile, he said.
"It was a lot of stuff. We had to use foam to put out the petroleum products," Bulisco said, and a lot of water and extra manpower also were needed.
The Shenango Township Fire District provided mutual aid by supplying additional water in a tanker, he said.
He said the fire didn't cause damage to the metal recycling machinery, and the company was back in operation Tuesday.
