Jeremy Lascola was playing soccer with his friends in a yard on the city's East Side Friday evening when his ball got away from him.
His neighbor, Johnathan Horner, was outside and asked if he could kick it back to them.
"And when I kicked it, it went two stories into the air and became stuck in a tree," Horner said. He and the others tried unsuccessfully throwing a football to dislodge it as it was getting darker outside.
The next day, Horner was driving through the downtown past the New Castle Fire Department when he saw the firemen working outside on their trucks. He stopped and asked, by chance, if they rescue cats from trees.
They said they do, but often get clawed in the process.
"I asked them, "Can you get a soccer ball out of a tree?"
They were agreeable to that, and he directed them to John Street tree where the ball was stuck. "They brought their truck and their hose and they squirted the hose and it came down," he said.
Two New Castle firefighters, Bryan Chmura and Ryan Guarnieri, responded to the request.
“We took a ride up there in the engine, and Ryan and I saw it in the tree,” Chmura said. The department has a special nozzle that shoots a straight, forceful stream of water when attached to a hose. They hooked it up and with one short blast, the ball was dislodged from the tree.
The result was one happy 5-year-old who got his ball back.
According to city fire Chief Mike Kobbe, that was one of many different types of calls the department responds to that have little to do with firefighting.
Soccer balls aren't the only things that get stuck in trees. Cats are a lot more common.
The fire department received a call recently on South Ray Street where a litter of kittens was on the roof.
“The guys got a ladder and found there was a spot by a dormer that was open and the cats were going in and out. They went back in the house, so they didn't need to be rescued.”
The fire department recently received a commendation from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, for its rescue of 14 ducklings that were stuck in a drain pipe on May 1.
“We get duck calls a lot,” Kobbe said. "It seems that every spring when the ducklings hatch, we go and pick them up out storm sewer drains."
When they got the May 1 call for in front of the First Presbyterian Church on North Jefferson Street, “our guys pulled off the grate, jumped down into the storm drain, got them out and sent them on their way with their mama," he said. “We have heavy tools to lift storm drains.”
Following a recent domestic dispute downtown, firefighters were called to break open a door where a woman locked herself into an apartment.
“She was threatening to harm herself or someone else,” Kobbe said, and the police called the fire department to force open the door.
“Our role is to force entry, then step out the way,” he said, noting that some older buildings downtown have heavy steel doors where the police manual ram is ineffective.
“We have the right tools to force the door jamb and pop the door open,” he said.
The fire department gets many calls from people reporting smoke or fire but don't know where it is coming from.
It also receives calls relating to flooding basements — not so much for removal of the water, but when the gas pilot light gets blown out or electricity is involved, Kobbe said, “and rightfully so, because there's a safety concern with that. We go to eliminate the risk of emergency.”
“We also get a lot of elevator calls, and when we get there the elevator often is empty, but every once in awhile we've had to force the doors open to get people out," he said.
Such calls are from Skyview Towers and Lawrence Manor, but, more frequently, McGrath Manor.
Sometimes police get calls to check someone's welfare, and because people tend to leave upstairs windows unlocked firefighters will throw ladders to the second floor and go in through a window and open the door to let police in to check.
“Most of the time, no one's home,” Kobbe said, but every once in awhile, there will be a medical situation, or someone is just inside sleeping.
“You'd be surprised how many times we get called for lock-ins,” he continued.
Recently, a mother went outside to get the mail while the 2-year-old was napping. When she tried to get back in, the door was locked. The child had gotten up and unknowingly monkeyed with the door and activated the lock.
“She was very panicked,” he said, but the fire department came to the rescue and safely reunited her with her tot.
The fire department also gets called to building collapses. Recently, city firefighters responded when the former Jagielly Club building on Long Avenue caved in.
“We'll normally go and cordon off the area,” he said, then the department will get code enforcement involved for emergency demolition.
Kobbe recalled another incident where a child who was at the laundromat on Allen Street with her mother had put money into a vending machine and didn't get her purchase. The child stuck her arm up inside the machine, and couldn't get it back out.
“We had to tear the machine apart to get the child's arm out, but she wasn't hurt,” he said.
Then there was a call 25 years ago, long before Kobbe was chief, when a man called saying he was locked out of a building. The firefighters found out the man didn't live there, even though he had everyone believing he did.
“That prompted us to now check IDs,” he said. “Now we make sure you're supposed to be there before we do anything.”
