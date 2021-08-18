New Castle firefighters were called to a duplex in flames at 919-921 N. Liberty St. in Mahoningtown just before midnight Tuesday. A city police officer who arrived first said the front of the house was in flames when he arrived. He tried to see if anyone was inside, but he learned that one family had escaped to the back of the house. He went to the next door apartment and got the family out of the house safely. The 921 side of the duplex is reportedly vacant. Shenango Area Fire District and Union township volunteer firefighters provided mutual aid. Shenango sent its aerial truck, which doused the flames from the roof.