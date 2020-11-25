Flames and smoke billow from the back of 714 Monroe St. on the city’s East Side on Wednesday afternoon.
Only one of the residents was home when the fire broke out, but homeowner Roseanne Grossetti was able to escape safety. Another male occupant was not home at the time the fire started.
All three of the residence’s cats perished. The Shenango Area Fire District also aided at the scene.
