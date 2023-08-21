The New Castle Fire Department could be adding more firefighters as a result of a federal grant.
The fire department applied for and received a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant (SAFER) grant totaling $933,860 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to add four full-time firefighters. The funding will go to the city government for the hiring.
The city fire department currently has 20 full-time members, four part-time positions, and a chief, Mike Kobbe, who respond to more than 3,500 fire and emergency calls annually. The funds would fully subsidize the four positions, including salaries, fringe benefits and health care.
“As the chief of your City of New Castle Fire Department, I can’t emphasize how important this moment is,” Kobbe said in a news release. “Adding an additional responder to each of our four platoons will greatly improve the safety and efficient operations of our personnel. This augmentation of our staffing will also improve the safety of everyone who lives, works, worships or visits our community. I am very proud to be surrounded by an administration, council, and workforce that is truly dedicated to the protection and safety of the people we serve. We are grateful to everyone who helped to make this opportunity a reality.”
Marco Bulisco, president of the New Castle Firefighters Local 160 labor union, said he’s excited for the grant.
“We are tremendously grateful for the opportunity to receive the SAFER Grant,” Bulisco said. “Our firefighters take great pride in providing the highest quality of service to the residents of the city, and the addition of four members to our department at no cost to the taxpayers will only benefit the community we protect as well as our members operating on the fire ground.”
Kobbe said the grant is great news and that the process was a team effort between the department, City Administrator Chris Frye, business administrator Stephanie DiCarlo, Bulisco and the grant writer, John Sly.
“We run a minimum crew to begin with,” Kobbe said. “Each piece of our equipment typically has two people on it, and by industry standards, that’s not enough.”
He said hiring will be based on decisions by the city administration, but he anticipates hiring people in January.
“Some could possibly get people on board earlier, but the city will probably have to offer a civil service test,” Kobbe said. “The list is only valid for 24 months and expires in October, and only three people are on the list. The applicants must be certified by the civil service board.”
Kobbe said there are no vacancies in the department.
He noted that once someone is offered employment, that potential hiree will be subject to a mandatory drug test and criminal and child abuse background checks. The hiree must have a valid Pennsylvania Driver’s license. Firefighters are exempt under state law from having a commercial driver’s license, but that qualification is a plus.
