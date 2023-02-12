The City of New Castle is going to court over what it claims is an unlawful junkyard in the Croton area.
The city filed a lawsuit with the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas against Lou Thomas, owner and operator of Lou Thomas Auto at 306 N. Ray St., on Friday. The city claims Thomas has been unlawfully operating a junkyard business in violation of the city’s zoning ordinance.
The business is located partially in both the C-1 general business zoning district and the R-2 medium density residential zoning district, neither of which permits the use of property as a junkyard.
The complaint states Thomas was served Sept. 11, 2020, with an enforcement notice that he was illegally operating a junkyard at his premises. That notice directed Thomas to cease and desist from operating the “junkyard,” claiming he was in violation of the zoning ordinance, asking to remove all scrap, scrap metal, abandoned or junk motor vehicles and other parts and debris.
As such, Thomas failed to appeal the notice, resulting in numerous criminal citations being filed against him.
Thomas was found guilty of the citations and ordered to pay fines, but has not complied with the notice and zoning ordinance.
Lou Thomas told The News he does not want to comment at the moment so as not to “stir the pot.”
The complaint claims Thomas made no application to use the premises as a junkyard, with no variance, conditional uses or special exceptions given by city council.
The complaint states the immediate surrounding neighborhood and neighbors has been negatively affected due to threats to public health, welfare and safety with the materials on the premises, as well as the neighbors not enjoying the look of the neighborhood.
The city, in the lawsuit, is asking the Court of Common Pleas to issue a permanent injunction against Thomas to cease operation of his “junkyard,” and remove all scrap and materials from outside his business within 60 days, and to permanently enjoin him from collection and storing said items and/or reestablishing such a business at the premises.
If Thomas fails to do so, the city asks to have the authority to remove said items and dispose of them, with all costs to be charged to Thomas.
Neighbor Tim Thomas said he and other neighbors have had enough with the property. Tim Thomas, of no relation, has been a frequent figure at city council meetings speaking about his displeasure with the property’s condition.
“I’m tired of seeing it. I’m tired of hearing it,” Tim Thomas said.
Thomas said he and his neighbors do not want to see Lou Thomas lose business or his livelihood, but wants him and the city to listen to the concerns of the residents and their rights to a clean neighborhood. He said this issue has been off-and-on for the last 14 years.
Administrator Chris Frye said the code enforcement department is continuing to cite the property to try to enforce the city’s ordinances there.
Solicitor Ted Saad said the city’s legal department had been speaking with Lou Thomas and his attorney, as he was to have presented a proposal to remove much of the outside debris and place fencing to remove visibility.
However, Saad said that proposal was supposed to be presented a few months ago, and he has not heard back from either Thomas or his attorney, which is why the lawsuit was filed.
Saad said current and past members of both city council and administration have displeasure with the state of the property, stating the matter is a top priority for the current council and administration.
“They’re not happy with what’s going on out there as well,” Saad said. “They’re working to address it.”
