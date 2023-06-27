Applications for the City of New Castle's Facade Improvement Program are now available.
Under the program, qualified commercial property owners in the downtown area of the city can apply to get funding for specific sign, paint, design and storefront facade projects.
A total of $50,000 will be allocated for "round one" of the program, which is being funded from American Rescue Plan Act funding from the city and the Lawrence County commissioners.
Businesses can receive a maximum of $5,000 with $5,000 as a match.
The program is organized through the city, the New Castle Citywide Development Corporation and New Visions for Lawrence County.
Projects that are eligible for the program are: signage, awnings/canopies, windows, doors, exterior lighting, exterior cleaning, exterior painting, masonry, woodwork, metals and architectural finishes and professional design and architectural assistance work.
Interior work and any work made to out-buildings located on the property are not eligible.
Applications and further guidelines on the program are available on the city's website, newcastlepa.org.
