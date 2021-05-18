The city of New Castle is extending the deadline for landlords to register their rental properties until June 30.
All landlords that register their residential rental properties by this new deadline will have their 2021 monthly late fee waived.
In order to own rental property within the city limits, landlords are required to register their property with the city and adhere to the ordinances and fees that govern the rental market.
These ordinances are designed to allow the city to regulate the rental market and ensure that properties meet or exceed the basic health and safety standards for habitability. The city’s
Code Department and third-party contractor Building Inspection Underwriters of Pennsylvania work with landlords to enable them to meet these standards prior to issuing an occupancy permit for any given property. The fees for this entire process enable the city to offer these services for both our landlords and tenants alike.
"My administration has been working tirelessly to develop a plan to revitalize not only our business district but our neighborhoods as well," Mayor Chris Frye said in announcing the deadline extension. "As such, it is our intent to work with landlords and tenants to ensure that our city has the best possible residential rental market and that our community can proudly invite new residents to come work, play and live in our city."
Anyone with questions or seeking further information may contact the city's Code Department at (724) 656-3500 or email housing@newcastlepa.org.
