New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning giving way to a few showers late. High 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Windy with showers continuing overnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.