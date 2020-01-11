New Castle City Council discussed the potential of amending aspects of the 2020 adopted during Thursday's meeting.
"Mayor Frye has requested that we do so," said Council President Tom Smith.
According to assistant city solicitor Jonathan Miller, the council must vote this month whether to amend the budget.
Councilman Tim Fulkerson asked if council opted to open the budget whether each line item would be "looked at."
"Opening the budget is actually the incorrect term," said Miller.
In order for council to consider amendments, Miller continued, specific proposals for changes to the budget would have to be considered by council since you need to have specific proposals for changes or additions to the budget. Once those proposals are introduced, council would have to take a vote.
Smith indicated some of the aspects of the budget Frye wanted to open “have personnel-related matters."
The third class city code allows council and Frye to introduce amendments within certain time parameters.
The consensus among council was that they would like to have budget workshops, but have yet to secure a date.
Fulkerson asked Frye if he would have sufficient time to gather his amendments by Jan. 23, council's last meeting of January. Frye indicated that timeframe was sufficient.
The introduction of amendments during that meeting would be in compliance with the mandated 10 days for public display before a vote occurs. The proposed amendments must got to a vote by Feb.15.
According to Miller, there isn't a cap on increases or decreases on line items or the overall budget when amendments are being discussed before introduction.
After the amendments are introduced, a specific line item cannot be increased by more than 25 percent, and the overall budget cannot be increased by more than 10 percent. There is no limit on decreases.
Previous voting rules will be in place during the Feb. 15 meeting — an increase requires four votes while a decrease requires only three.
