By Nancy Lowry
New Castle News
New Castle’s future success will depend on the cooperation and coordination of organizations actively involved with the city’s redevelopment.
Representatives of Lawrence County Economic Development Corp., New Visions, Blueprint Initiative, DON Services and New Castle and its Citywide Development Corp. gathered on Wednesday to meet with Christie Yerger, the Keystone Communities program manager of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, to discuss upcoming programs, state funding and how to successfully apply for state grants to further local economic development.
Yerger said the state has budgeted $6 million in Keystone Communities funds this year. Several of the agencies present have applied for a share of those funds.
In addition to funding projects, DCED also designates programs. This designation improves a community’s chances of obtaining funds. The Economic Development Corp. is seeking designation as an Enterprise Zone. Other organizations are seeking designation as Main Street Communities, to help downtown development, and Elm Street program designation which would benefit neighborhoods.
To improve chances of obtaining these designations, Tom Hardy of Palo Alto Partners is doing a Main Street study to identify the city’s strengths and weaknesses and determine what the next step should be.
Hardy is also doing an Elm Street study for DON Services which is concentrating its efforts on the city’s Lower East Side neighborhood and is preparing to apply for the designation and grant.
Consultant Cindy Gormley said Wednesday’s meeting was called to introduce everyone to Yerger, familiarize them with the Keystone Communities program and encourage all to work as a cohesive group.
“We all have the same goal,” Gormley said following the meeting. “It’s a big puzzle. Everyone has a part but we’ve got to put it together. We all want to make New Castle more secure.”
New Castle Councilman Tim Fulkerson, who is also chairman of the Citywide Development Corporation, said the goal is to get more people downtown.
He praised DON Services as a catalyst to accomplish, noting that the organization is renovating houses and has begun constructing new ones in the city’s Lower East Side neighborhood near the courthouse.
“We hope that by improving neighborhoods DON will draw people back to New Castle,” Fulkerson said, noting that 70 percent of all houses in New Castle are rental properties and a large percentage of the city’s existing homeowners are elderly.
Fulkerson added that 66 additional properties have been added to the list of buildings slated for demolition.
“We would need $3 million in demolition funds to eradicate blight in the city,” he said. “But the city can’t get $3 million.”
Fulkerson noted that DON Services has applied for a grant for improvements that will include widening streets and sidewalks, installing curbs and creating green space.
Court Hower, executive vice president of community resources and development of DON Services, said the agency has applied for another grant and anticipates building five new houses by 2020. Four houses are under construction, he said.
Fulkerson also noted that New Castle is preparing to exit the Act 47 distressed cities program and has taken the first step toward becoming a home rule community.
“Under home rule, we would not rely on real estate taxes,” he said. “We could go to an earned income tax plan. Much will change in the next few months and it could get ugly.”
Over the next three years, Fulkerson said, city and CDC officials will seek grants to fund a rebirth of the city and hire staff, including a Main Street manager who would be a grant writer for the organization. It also will seek business partners interested in locating in or improving the downtown and obtaining state tax credits in exchange for investments.
“How can we as a city find funding unless the state gives us money to move forward?” Fulkerson asked Yerger. He specifically asked about state funding for Main Street and Elm Street grants.
“That is up to your own creativity,” Yerger said. “We want to help you with the application process so once you get the grant you can hit the ground running. But you must come together and document that you will commit to this.”
Yerger said a “blended approach” with agencies working in cooperation with each other toward one project might stand the best chance of funding.
“Identify where everyone stands so one (agency) does not hold another back,” she said.
She also said the Main Street and Elm Street programs will require separate managers to run them.
Spearheading this cooperative venture will be the CDC, created in 2017 and consisting of businessmen and women and city officials to oversee development. For the plan to work, all agencies must stay in communication with each other and let the others know their plans, goals and what grants they are seeking.
Fulkerson said he wants to create an auxiliary board to the CDC whose members would not have voting rights, but could represent organizations like DON Services the Blueprint Communities and others involved in development.
“We need more people to get involved in reorganizing economic development,” he said. The auxiliary board also would keep the CDC informed of upcoming projects, potential development and what funds they are seeking “so multiple applications for essentially the same project don’t come from the city. We need to know what is going on.
“Right now we’re very splintered,” he said. “It’s like were running up and down the railroad track without an engine.”
Linda Nitch, executive director of the Lawrence County Economic Development Corp., asked if the CDC would have a separate economic development committee. Fulkerson said he does not yet know.
“We need diversity,” he said. “We need real business people coming to meetings and talking. We don’t need the same people coming in seeking corporate welfare. That strategy is killing New Castle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.