Lawrence County commissioner Bob Del Signore last night took exception to comments made earlier this month by New Castle city council. But he didn’t change the minds of anyone on council.
“Come and talk to us,” he urged, “We’re not obstinate and won’t listen.”
The county commissioner ticked off points raised by city officials in an Aug. 8 article in the News:
•The Cooper-Butler building at 114 E. Washington St. Del Signore said the county tried without success to find grants to save the building, remove the one-story back of the structure and save the three-story portion that fronts on Washington Street, using it to create a farmer’s market.
•No city official, he said, attends meetings of the Blueprint Committee or New Visions. “It is critical for the city,” he said. “People must be involved.” Del Signore noted that at least one commissioner goes to every New Visions meeting but no one from the city ever comes to learn what is being done behind the scenes. “Many items are brought up and no attention is paid to it,” he said.
•New Castle Transit Authority contribution. Del Signore said twice the county was asked to take over transit. For that to happen, he said, the authority must be restructured. “There is good management but there are a lot of (benefit) costs which are greater than the payroll,” he said. He estimated the county would have to provide a quarter of a million dollars to keep it operational.
Personally, he said, he would like to see the county take over the transit authority, “But I won’t be there,” the outgoing commissioner said.
•Courthouse repairs. Del Signore noted the county has been sued by people who have fallen on uneven surfaces. He said repairs will take about $1.1 million. He said lower bids are being sought but said the repairs need to be done.
•Credit. Del Signore said he took exception to comments by council that the commissioners “want to put their names on what they do.” He said that is absurd.
•Demolition. In the past three years, Del Signore said, the county has given more than $3 million to the city to assist with blight elimination demolition and other projects.
“The county has been trying to help the city,” he said. “I ran for office to help the city and other municipalities. There is no basis for what was said.”
Councilman Tom Smith said he appreciated that Del Signore came to the city’s workshop session and appreciates what the commissioner and the county have done but said, “Open communication is key to any relationship. And, unfortunately, there’s been a failure on both sides.”
He said the city has limitations due to Act 47 and the city’s status as a financially distressed community. The councilman also noted that selling houses off the city repository list, which the city will ultimately have to tear down does not help.
“I’m a preservationist first and a demolition-ist second,” replied Del Signore, noting his expertise as a developer. He said he believes there are houses in the county land bank and repository can be saved but council members have said if there is a house on repository bids they will reject it.
Acknowledging Del Signore’s background as a builder, Smith said council sees photos of dilapidated repository houses.
“They can be salvaged but at what cost?” he asked. “I know there are about 1,000 vacant houses for sale in the community.”
Councilman Tim Fulkerson questioned Del Signore on the Cooper-Butler building. A city engineer, he said, has said the building is unstable. He said the Citywide Development Corp., which he chairs, asked Commissioner chairman Dan Vogler about ownership of the building so it can be demolished.
“The building needs to be taken down, it is a public nuisance,” he said.
He said he too develops buildings but he is relying on the engineer who said the building can’t be salvaged.
“Yet we’re wasting money going after grants to create a farmer’s market,” he said. “That is not a good use of taxpayer’s dollars.”
He added that representatives of New Visions, the Blueprint Committee and DON Services attend his CDC meetings and all are kept informed.
Fulkerson also said he believes that communication on both sides [is abysmal].
Del Signore said he did not agree.
Fulkerson said Del Signore is wasting his time trying to preserve the building.
“There are 13 issues,” Del Signore said. “Eleven of them are in the back end leaving only three in the front which can be fixed.”
“Where will we get the money?” Fulkerson asked, noting that keeping the structure is not fair to downtown employees who must walk past the building which is dropping bricks onto the sidewalk.
“That’s your opinion,” said Del Signore.
“My first concern is public safety,” Fulkerson replied.
