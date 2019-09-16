The 126-year-old Cooper-Butler building, located at 114 E. Washington St., is coming down.
Saying that the structure represents a hazard, New Castle city council awarded a demolition contract of $54,000 to Eric Reighert, the lower of two bids received for the project.
The funds for the emergency demolition will come from the city’s Neighborhood Stabilization account.
Council did not say when demolition might begin.
“What will we do (with the site) once the building is demolished?” asked councilman Tom Smith. He suggested that the property go to the Citywide Development Corp. for potential development.
Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo, however, said the city has the deeds to the two lots in hand, and the city will seek a developer.
“The property will be available to develop,” he said. “We’re going to knock it down and there will be an empty lot. We own it. I hope a developer will take it and build something.”
Councilman Tim Fulkerson, chairman of the Citywide Development Corp., said the organization will “aggressively market” the lots and the site of the former Traveler’s Inn at 666 E. Washington St. on its website.
“The city has the deeds to both sites and they are ready to go,” he said. “We will advertise that they are for sale.”
Smith asked what price will be set for the properties.
“We’re spending $54,000 (to demolish the Cooper-Butler building),” he said.
Fulkerson said the city “will recoup as much money as we can but if someone comes in to enhance the area, offering jobs, or to build offices, we will consider. But I don’t want to give it away for a parking lot,” he said. “We’re going to let people know that it is available. That it is a prime lot. I don’t think that it will sit for long.”
He added that council and the administration must approve the sale.
Smith said the city has the report issued by RAR Engineering which points out the building deficiencies.
“There area also photos that show the interior and that the walls are separating from each other,” Smith said.
Smith said he knows that over the years several people have been vocal about preserving the building.
Many former members of the Historic Architecture Review Board, he said, had pointed out that the building was historical and had significance.
“But the engineers now tell us there is a safety issue and people going inside could be injured.
“We are responsible to keep everyone in the downtown safe,” he said.
Smith referenced an article dated Dec. 10, 2012, in which he said HARB wanted to market the structure and find a buyer.
“I wish that would have happened,” he said. “Someone could have bought and restored it, but restoration is so cost prohibitive in the end it is easier to tear it down. I don’t want to demolish it but we are forced to.”
The building, constructed in the 1890s, was a joint effort by James H. Cooper, a Civil War veteran and Benjamin F. Butler, a former foreman at the New Castle News who left the paper in the 1890s to go into business with Cooper. A city directory of 1895 lists Cooper and Butler at the site as clothiers, hatters and furriers, according to local historian Susan Urbanek Linville.
Council also voted to demolish seven dilapidated houses.
Council this week agreed to pay Siegel Excavating of Edinburg $52,000 from Community Development Block Grant funds.
Properties to be demolished include 120 Richlieu Ave.; 216 N. Mulberry St.; 509 W. Cherry St.; 817 Bonzo St.; 601 Superior St.; 230 N. Walnut St.; and 802 Butler Ave.
