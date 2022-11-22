New Castle city council will introduce the 2023 city budget during its combined caucus/voting meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in city hall.
Mayor Chris Frye said the city has not raised real estate property taxes in three years. Once introduced, the general public will be able to view the budget to offer any comments or concerns.
City council will then look to adopt the final budget during its combined caucus/voting meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in city hall.
In the meantime, council will hold budget workshops, which will be open to the public, at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and Dec. 8, in city hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.