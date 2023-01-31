City council can approve a new garbage and recycling contract from Aiken Refuse at its Thursday meeting.
While the contract is on the agenda, council can vote to table the measure for another voting meeting. Council meets at 6 p.m.
During council’s caucus on Tuesday, Solicitor Ted Saad said the legal department has reviewed the bid and believes council can vote on it Thursday.
“Let’s add it and we can talk about it in executive (session), and if we need to table it, we can do so,” said Mayor Bryan Cameron. “We can talk about the details in executive.”
The city’s current contract with Aiken, which uses yellow tags, expires on March 31. Aiken was the lone bidder for the next contract.
Under the company’s proposal, Aiken would offer a hybrid system where residents could use 95-gallon bins for $23 a month or pay by the bag at $3.50 each.
Recycling would be included.
With six members on council, four votes are needed to pass a motion.
