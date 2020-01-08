Councilman Tom Smith was voted New Castle City Council's new president by a 3 to 2 vote during Tuesday night's reorganizational meeting.
"Councilman Tom Smith is elected president. Congratulations and congratulations to all our new council members," Jonathan Miller, the city's assistant solicitor, said.
Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile nominated Smith while Councilman Bryan Cameron seconded the nomination.
Councilmen Pat Cioppa Jr. and Tim Fulkerson voted no on Smith's nomination, but Gavrile, Cameron and Smith approved it.
After the nominations became official, Smith's name plaque was turned over to reveal his council president title.
Fulkerson nominated Gavrile to be council president.
"I would like to thank you, Tim, for nominating me," said Gavrile. "But as you all know, I spent four years as council president and I have to tell you it's kind of a pleasure sitting over here."
Cioppa nominated Fulkerson. Neither nomination received a second, although one was not mandatory.
Smith will replace William Panella as council president. He now serves as city controller.
Smith joined the council in January 2018 after having previously served for 18 months from 2012 to 2013 in order to fill a vacancy.
The new council members, as well as Mayor Chris Frye, were sworn in Monday night in front of a crowd of more than 200 at New Castle Junior/Senior High School.
Cioppa, Cameron and Gavrile replaced Panella, Paul Stefano and Richard Beshero. Stefano and Beshero did not seek reelection.
In other news:
•Council went into a nearly 40-minute executive session for an undisclosed reason before the caucus meeting began.
•Neither applicant for two public hearings held prior to the caucus meeting were in attendance to answer questions related to their conditional use requests. There was a question among the council if the applicants had been notified of the hearings. Miller confirmed the meetings were lawfully advertised.
•Frye's nominations for New Castle police chief, New Castle fire chief and city solicitor will go to a vote on Thursday. Frye nominated acting fire chief Mike Kobbe for fire chief, Ted Saad as the city's solicitor and proposed retaining Bobby Salem as police chief.
•Multiple bids on properties from the repository will go to a vote on Thursday.
