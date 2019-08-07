Buy a bank, get a parking garage.
That’s one option New Castle City Council is entertaining as the city divests itself of parking operations to comply with Act 47’s exit plan.
“I don’t know how the parking department is going to be self-sustaining without money from the general fund,” city business administrator Stephanie Dean told council at its caucus last night.
She added that money to fix the garage comes from the capital fund, which the city won’t be allowed to access in the future. The department is budgeted to make $100,000 this year. Approximately $51,000 in revenue has been reported through June.
“That has to pay for the staff, and that has to pay for any kind of general maintenance plus major improvements,” Dean added.
That’s when Councilman Tim Fulkerson proposed a buy one, get one free deal.
“Maybe we could make a deal with Huntington Bank to sell the parking garage with (the bank building) and get out from underneath it.”
The Huntington building is located at 101 E. Washington St., while the city-owned garage sits adjacent at 22 N. Mercer St.
“It would be the best way to get out from that,” Councilman Paul Stefano added.
Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo said he has been in discussions with Huntington Bank officials regarding the building. Mastrangelo said he would share Fulkerson’s proposal with them.
“I’d give that away,” Council President William Panella said, laughing.
Councilman Richard Beshero called for the removal of all parking meters.
“The parking meters barely bring in $20,000 a year,” Beshero said. “It hardly covers the parking guys’ salaries.”
The move comes with the understanding that the parking employees would be transferred to other departments.
Developer Tom Wilson suggested that parking spots could be leased to city businesses.
“The key is making sure the owners of the businesses have designated places for their employees to park,” he said.
Ultimately, council agreed to seek requests for proposals to take over operation of the parking garage, parking lots and meters.
Councilman Tom Smith said a potential buyer, such as ABM (formerly Ampco System Parking) in Pittsburgh and in Youngstown, may be interested in the operation. The proposal specifications would outline what a purchaser is required to do, such as maintenance and cleaning lots, in order to take over the parking department’s assets.
“I’ll entertain anything taking liability away from the city. ... That’s what Act 47 says to do,” Fulkerson said. “We’ve got to cut our expenditures.”
