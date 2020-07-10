New Castle City Council voted to two settle lawsuits brought against the city by AT&T arising from the denial of two conditional use requests during their Thursday night meeting.
"The solicitor's office has reviewed the city's legal position in each matter, and based upon that review, has arrived at proposed terms of settlement of each matter with AT&T for consideration by city council," the approved resolution said.
On March 13, New Cingular Wireless PCS LLC, on behalf of AT&T Group, filed an appeal in the U.S. District Court for the Western District after city council’s Feb. 13 unanimous denial of its request to build an 80-foot 5G cellular tower on the property of George Washington Intermediate School at 101 E. Euclid Ave.
Groups of residents residing near the school spoke out against the request multiple times due to health and quality of life issues.
As a part of the request, the company proposed entering into a lease agreement with the New Castle Area School District to pay $24,000 the first year to increase the fee by two percent each year.
The filing sought to have the federal court reverse the city’s denial of the company’s application as well as grant approval of the conditional use permit and all variances and approvals needed to allow for its construction.
About a month later, another lawsuit was filed in relation to a request to install a radio equipment platform, back-up generator and new 5G antennas on ballasted frames on the roof of the Vista South apartments at 1116 S. Mercer St.
Council voted to deny to the request by a 2 to 2 vote on Sept. 26.
According to the settlement, no further paperwork will need to be submitted for the requests to be granted except for building permits from the two locations before construction begins. Permissible plans will be granted 30 days after they are submitted.
DON Recovery Service's request to open an outpatient drug and alcohol facility in the Central Building on South Mercer Street was denied by a 4 to 1 vote.
Councilman Pat Cioppa voted yes.
According to Phil Berezniak of DON Services, Recovery was disappointed with the vote but will be filing an appeal in federal court.
Ryan Long, an attorney representing Recovery, appeared before council on June 23 for a public hearing in relation to a conditional use request where Diane Shaffer, Recovery's program director, testified to the company's operations.
Tensions rose during the hearing.
“I don’t know what your total investment was, but it seems like you put the cart before the horse,” Councilman Tim Fulkerson said in June. “You made this huge investment without getting our conditional use first and it really puts us in an odd position. You’ve really backed us into a wall to where you went out and did all this, all the cameras, you spend, I don’t know. How much did you spend?”
Over shouts of “no comment” from the audience, DON’s Chief Executive Officer Chris Lloyd shouted, “It’s my money, and I do what I want with it.”
In other council news:
•An executive session was held at the start of the meeting for almost 13 minutes with attorney William Flannery to discuss litigation in regard to Mims vs. City of New Castle.
•The city's state of emergency was extended to Aug. 28. The previous proclamation expired on June 30. Mayor Chris Frye first made the declaration on March 18.
•City police will provide a resource officer to the Lawrence County Career & Technical Center for the 2020-2021 school year. The officer will be paid $58,967.67, which is based on the salary and benefits of a corporal.
•A resolution needed for DON Services to proceed with the Elm Street Project was approved.
•Easements needed to proceed with the Riverwalk Park Project were approved.
•Multiple lot consolidations requested by DON Enterprises for their Lower East Side project were approved.
•A cooperation agreement with New Castle Area Transit Authority for services provided by the city was successfully renewed.
•Greens fee changes at Sylvan Heights Golf Course were approved.
From April 1 through Nov. 30, on weekdays, nine holes will cost $12.50; 18 holes before noon will cost $21; 18 holes after noon will cost $24; nine holes as a senior citizen will cost $11.50; 18 holes as a senior citizen will cost $17; nine holes as a student will cost $10.25; 18 holes as a student will cost $15.50; on weekends and holidays, nine holes will costs $14; 18 holes will cost $24; weekdays before noon, nine holes plus one half golf cart will cost $13; 18 holes plus one half golf cart will cost $21; on weekends excluding holidays, nine holes plus one half cart will cost $18; 18 holes plus one half cart will cost $24.
•Towing and impound lot fee changes were approved.
An administrative fee for any vehicle impounded will cost $100. The storage fee for the first day will cost $100. The following days will cost $35 per day for storage.
•A worker's compensation claim filed by city police traffic Lt. Christopher Fabian was settled by way of compromise and release agreement in which no funds would be paid for the claim. Fabian filed the claim due to a lower back injury sustained during his employment with the department.
•Two bids submitted by John Cook for vacant lots on Friendships Street were approved.
