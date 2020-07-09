New Castle City Council held a caucus meeting Tuesday night to decide which action items will be sent to a vote during their Thursday night voting meeting.
The following action items will be voted on:
•To extend the city's state of emergency to Aug. 28. The previous proclamation expired on June 30. Mayor Chris Frye first made the declaration on March 18.
•For the city to provide a resource officer to the Lawrence County Technical Center for the 2020-2021 school year. The officer would be paid $58,967.67, which is based on the salary and benefits of a corporal
•Whether to pass a resolution needed for DON Services to proceed with the Elm Street Project
•Whether to grant easements needed to proceed with the Riverwalk Park Project
•Multiple lot consolidations requested by DON Enterprises for their Lower East Side project
•Whether to renew a cooperation agreement with New Castle Transit Authority for services provided by the city
•Changes in golfing fees at Sylvan Heights Golf Course
•Changes in towing and impound lot fees
A special meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on July 14 to award a bid for city demolitions and also to possibly speak with Matt Aiken of Aiken Refuse. Aiken was invited to attend Thursday's meeting, but he cannot make it. He did not confirm nor deny his attendance to the July 14 meeting on Tuesday.
Council held an executive session immediately following the call to order that began the meeting. They entered into the closed session with Frye to discuss personnel. The meeting lasted 31 minutes.
Personnel is one of the exemptions in Pennsylvania's Sunshine Law used to enter into a closed session. Conversations held in executive sessions are not subject to Pennsylvania's Right to Know Law.
An executive session was also held immediately following the meeting to discuss threatened litigation in regard to Mims vs. City of New Castle and also to deliberate a conditional use request submitted by DON Services.
Litigation is another exemption used to enter into a closed session. Although a conditional use request is not litigation, it falls under quasi-judicial deliberations much like when a jury retires to deliberate in court proceedings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.