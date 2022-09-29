Since the City of New Castle entered into a garbage contract with Ellwood City-based Aiken Refuse, city hall has received hundreds of calls from residents upset with the service.
These concerns from residents include people not receiving yellow garbage tags, unnecessary or inaccurate charges for service, missed pickups, poor customer service and unwarranted citations.
These concerns were once again brought up during last week's city council meeting where residents spoke on their displeasure with Aiken.
“We’re just as upset as you are,” Mayor Chris Frye said.
Frye said he and members of council have heard the complaints from residents and said they understand them, as they live in the city too and deal with Aiken.
He said he and city solicitor Ted Saad spoke with Aiken representatives a few months ago to try and address the problems residents are having.
Frye said Aiken has implemented some changes, but said Aiken would need to have a “big investment” in order to address every matter of concern, which would take time. The three-year garbage contract is set to expire March 31, 2023.
The city, which used to provide its own garbage service, was forced to bid out its trash collection and sell its trucks due to a mandate from the Act 47 coordinators to reduce city liabilities.
Frye and council are preparing for the upcoming bid process for its next contract.
Council President MaryAnne Gavrile said she has problems with Aiken as well, and was told to stop calling them.
“We get calls all the time about Aiken," Councilman Patsy Cioppa said. "There have been problems all the time. I’m not happy how they do it. It’s just a flawed system. It has to be corrected.”
Aiken, in a statement, said it has been working to address residents' concerns, while improving its billing software and received customer service training. Aiken said some problems arise from customers not realizing they are billed every three months and blamed incorrect customer contact information for overdue balances.
Cioppa added he hopes a solution can be implemented within the next few months.
Neither Frye nor any members of the current council were elected when the garbage bid was awarded to Aiken in December 2019. Aiken bid $6.22 million for the contract, while Tri-County Industries submitted the only other bid at $7.39 million.
Aiken said it has reached out to city officials hoping to meet, which "would solve a lot of problems."
In other business, Frye said he and council want to see more economic opportunities for the city, but that will take time.
“Rome wasn’t built overnight,” Frye said, adding he encourages local investment in the city and residential input.
Council also agreed to submit a grant application to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources that would add a bicycle trail to the Enterprise Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.