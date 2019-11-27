New Castle City Council voted to approve a request to authorize going out to bid for a professional consultant to aid the recently formed Home Rule Commission.
"I have a couple of questions," said Councilman Tim Fulkerson. "First of all, are we guaranteed that we're going to get the money from the state to do this?"
The city would apply for $30,000 grant through the Municipalities Financial Recovery Act from the Pennsylvania Department of Economic and Community Development (DCED) to be used for a professional consulting service for the Home Rule Commission during their 18-month process.
"Who is gonna control of the money?" asked Fulkerson. "Is it going to be Tammy Gibson? Because I trust Tammy with my life."
Fulkerson said he doesn't want the commission to have "open reign" over the grant without checks and balances.
"The city would have control over the funds because the city is the one applying for the grant," said the city's solicitor Jason Medure.
According to Deborah Grass, a consultant for PFM Group Consulting, the commission during their first meeting on Monday could accept proposals from consultants and schedule interviews during the grant application process even though the hiring will be contingent on receiving the grant.
According to Terri Cunkle, a local government specialist with DCED, they do this to prevent a "time lapse" from the city receiving the funds to the hiring.
Fulkerson asked Medure who will approve the final candidate to serve the commission.
"From the conversations I've had with DCED, if we're getting the grant and we're paying for the consultant, we are going to approve the consultant, but, of course, we're going to be approving the consultant based on the opinion of the DCED review," said Medure.
The commission will have input, but it will be up to council to approve them.
Medure believes the current council will not vote on the matter due to his belief the grant will not be distributed until after December.
"Right now, I'm a 'no' vote on this," said Fulkerson. "I'm going to be very honest with you."
Fulkerson said his hesitance lies with who the consultant will be, and also "very concerned" the commission will not look into all forms of government as they may have their minds set on one already.
Fulkerson asked Chairman William Panella for his advice.
"Well, I mean there's no question they need the money, and I don't see why we should hold it up," said Panella. "They need the money. I don't see a problem with that."
On the presumption the city will get a grant through DCED, Susan Linville, a commission member, showed interest earlier this month in hiring Larry Keller, a professor emeritus of public administration at Cleveland State, to help the group through the process.
Grass said the sealed bids will be due on Dec. 13, and the commission will open them at their next meeting on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.
The Home Rule commission met for the first time this week where they elected Mary Burris as the chairwoman, Eric Ritter as the vice chairman, Michael Dely as the treasurer and Marco Bulisco as the secretary.
