City council, mayor fight for garbage solution

Aiken Refuse appeared before New Castle City Council on Tuesday during a special meeting to address issues city residents have had in receiving their garbage tags this quarter.
“The main complaint we’re getting is that it takes too long to get the stickers,” Matt Aiken said. “I agree.”
Aiken Refuse became the city’s private garbage hauler on April 1 after the city’s Act 47 exit plan mandated the city cease collection services.
The switch in service received backlash from city residents early on because of the increase in the cost, but the issue of not receiving tags in a timely manner became a larger problem during the second quarter.
Residents must prepay with cash, card, check or online per quarter before receiving tags.
“Probably the main thing that’s contributing for it taking so long is the mailing process itself,” Aiken said.
The second quarter began on July 1, but both council and Mayor Chris Frye said they have received hundreds of calls from residents who have not yet received their tags through the mail.
Councilman Pat Cioppa told Aiken he has heard from a resident who sent a check in early June, the money was taken out of his account but he never received tags in the mail.
“I cannot take the blame for the post office,” Aiken said. “I can’t.”
Aiken explained people on social media “despise” the company now because of these issues.
Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile told Aiken she had spoken to the postmaster assigned to the New Castle area.
“You’re blaming the post office, but they have none of your mail,” she said.
Aiken explained he’s considering not mailing tags any longer and has spent thousands of dollars giving residents replacement tags when they do not receive them and can no longer afford to do so.
Some council members suggested setting up a portable office in city hall for residents to purchase their tags on site instead of risking the tags being lost in the mail.
Due to a lack of security for credit card transactions and limited access to other technology such as printers, Aiken objected.
“We’re trying to work with you,” Councilman Tim Fulkerson. “We’re trying to give them (residents) options and you’re going to fight us every way.”
Council president Tom Smith added he is content with the mail service, but believes residents should have an option to pick them up.
Jerry Morgan, a landlord, has come to the council multiple times to voice complaints about the tag system.
When trying to buy tags for his tenants this quarter, he explained, he not only paid by company check but also with his credit card and cash, only to be denied tags every time. Morgan then “blew up” in Aiken’s office.
When Aiken took to the microphone to respond to Morgan, he explained the issue did not lie in the type of payment but rather the quantity Morgan was attempting to buy.
Aiken suggested Morgan call ahead of time so the large number of tags he needed would be ready upon his arrival.
He then informed Morgan he is no longer allowed on the company’s property and must send a representative from his company to buy tags in the future.
Aiken did confirm residents previously would not receive tags on the spot for transitions done by credit card because of the way their software was set up. According to Aiken, that system has since changed.
Another hurdle delaying residents from receiving tags, Aiken said, is the new standard the company recently instituted for checks.
During the first quarter of service, Aiken explained, the company had multiple instances of customers paying by check only to cancel it once their tags were in the mail.
Now residents must wait a minimum of 10 days for the check to clear before receiving tags.
Aiken said he prefers to no longer take personal checks, but company checks would be accepted.
A concrete solution to solve issues with residents not receiving tags was not met during the meeting, but the council and Frye vowed to continue to work with the company to find one.
