New Castle council will consider an amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance in regards to the use of jersey barriers and other traffic control devices in certain zoning districts.
Council will look to refer this potential amendment to the township planning commission, and will later schedule a public hearing for comments.
This comes after downtown business owner Matthew Blakely spoke during a December council meeting expressing concern over the jersey barriers put up by Don Enterprises Inc., which he said has had a negative impact on his gaming business at 341 E. Washington St. regarding customers and parking.
Under the proposed amendment, jersey barriers and other similar traffic control devices shall not be placed on the premises or curtilage of any residential or commercial properties within the R1, R2, R3 zoning districts, and C1 general business and C2 central business districts without a permit.
Application for the permits would first go through the zoning officer.
The permits would not be used to delineate parking areas or parking spaces in parking lots of any property, nor can it be used as a form of fencing or barrier between adjoining or adjacent properties.
The permits would be temporary and not exceed a time period of three months.
