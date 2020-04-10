New Castle City Council unanimously approved extending the state of emergency during its Thursday meeting.
The new order will be in effect through May 31.
Mayor Chris Frye first executed the declaration on March 18, and the council extended the order on March 21 to be in effect through April 22.
The declaration allows the city to receive state and federal aid funds available for COVID-19 relief.
According to council President Tom Smith, the council anticipates canceling its meeting planned for later this month because of recommendations from federal and state agencies not to conduct governmental business unless it is essential.
“(Following Thursday’s meeting) nothing urgent remains on the table that will require council’s action in the immediate future,” Smith said.
The council will monitor recommendations made by state and federal authorities and will hold meetings as necessary, Smith said.
The meeting was held virtually via Zoom video chat.
In other news:
•An action item increasing the impound lot fee from $25 to $100 per day was tabled on the contingency it will be acted on no later than July 31.
•The council approved changes to the Home Investment Partnership (HOME) Programs. The changes account for updated amendments and agreements in the program.
•The council approved Frye and the city controller to electronically sign and process contracts and amendments between the city and the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
•Proposals to amend an ordinance pertaining to municipal solid waste collection and to repeal an ordinance pertaining to garbage, rubbish collection and recycling were approved.
•A proposal to amend and supplement Article 157 of the Board of Health ordinance establishing the city council as the New Castle City Board of Health was approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.