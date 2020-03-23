In a brief special meeting Saturday morning, New Castle City Council voted to extend the city’s state of emergency declaration.
Council voted unanimously to extend the declaration through April 22 at the meeting, which lasted about five minutes. Mayor Chris Frye issued the declaration Wednesday, which was originally slated to run through Monday. The declaration allows the city to receive state and federal aid if a COVID-19 outbreak happens in New Castle.
The vote was unanimous, with councilmen Bryan Cameron and Tim Fulkerson voting by phone. President Tom Smith and council members MaryAnne Gavrile and Pat Cioppa attended in person, as did Mayor Chris Frye, solicitor Ted Saad, fire chief Mike Kobbe and Shawn Anderson, the city’s economic development coordinator who live-streamed the meeting onto the city’s website.
“All department heads have been working actively in their departments to get as much information out to the public as possible,” Frye said at the meeting Saturday. “We will continue to be a resource to everybody. I would advise the public that — with our website up and running — you are able to submit questions and concerns via that way. That’s probably the best way being that we are limited staff and we don’t know how long that will take.
“We just want everybody to bear with us as we move down this path and find out what it truly means for local jurisdiction to enforce what the governor is putting forward. I have full confidence in this team, administration and council that we’re going to do it and do it correctly.”
Council is still scheduled to hold its caucus meeting on Tuesday with a voting meeting on Thursday. Efforts are being taken so members of the public can submit questions to council through the city’s website while not having to physically be in council chambers.
“If you have a public comment, please email so that the president of council, Mr. Smith, can read it into the minutes of the meeting,” Gavrile said.
Saad noted council held a brief meeting on Wednesday in regard to the health board, which was down to just one member.
“The Third-Class City Code permits the council to act as the health board, and in light of the governor’s declaration and what the country is going through, council held a very brief emergency meeting to appoint itself as the board of health,” Saad said.
