New Castle’s city council and its zoning map earned a victory in court last week in a denied conditional use challenge, the latest in a slew of battles between the city and the Disability Options Network.
Last week’s lawsuit was over a denied conditional use request for a “home occupation outdoor kitchen for takeout food,” but city council’s denial was upheld by Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas Judge John W. Hodge.
This lawsuit comes on the heels of a separate lawsuit by DON Recovery Services that resulted in a $298,000 settlement for the organization. The appeal filed by Dawnelle and Donnelle Washington stated that their proposed business — D&D’s Homemade Plates — should be allowed to operate in a North Hill residential neighborhood because the council approved a similar request a few blocks away in the spring.
The Washingtons received a preliminary approval from the city’s zoning board, but council denied their conditional use request by a 3 to 2 vote with President Tom Smith casting the final vote for denial. The Washingtons were represented in court by DON Services lawyer Philip W. Berezniak.
Hodge ruled the Washington’s proposed kitchen was not housed in a residential dwelling but instead was to operate out of a commercial shed outfitted with $30,000 worth of equipment on their Edgewood Avenue property. The city and entities under the Disability Options Network have gone to court three times since 2019 in cases relating to the zoning fight to open a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility in the Central Building on South Mercer Street. DON Recovery Services won a $298,000 settlement paid out in full by the city’s insurance provider in that court battle. Council approved the settlement amount at a May meeting.
DON Recovery is one of several arms under the DON umbrella that also includes DON Enterprises, DON ReClaim! and DON Insurance. Aside from the Washington’s lawsuit over the denied conditional use, DON attorneys are also representing city resident Nelek Mitchell over an ordinance and denied repository property bid. That is currently being argued in court. Despite the slew of litigation, Smith said DON Services has and will continue to play a part in the revitalization of New Castle.
The council in the last year has worked with the organization on various Lower East Side projects and approved conditional use requests for the revamping of the lower courthouse area on East Washington Street which will soon house a craft distillery.
“No Rust Belt community has ever experienced a renaissance entirely due to social service entities,” Smith said Thursday. “They play a part in the process, but we need existing businesses to expand their workforce and new businesses to open or relocate.”
Previous to those two lawsuits, Berezniak and Robert DiBuono, another DON attorney, argued before the city’s zoning board in April over a sign ordinance. DON Services was told its roughly 20-by-40-foot signs on the Central Building needed to have hard backing and be permanently attached to the structure, costs they said at the time could go instead to charitable contributions and that their funds are limited. Berezniak and DiBuono argued Fulkerson’s The Henry banquet center, located across the road on Mercer Street, had a sign in violation of the ordinance. Ultimately, the zoning board denied DON Services’ request that Fulkerson’s sign come down.
Fulkerson said at a June 24 council meeting, “This organization who claimed at the zoning hearing board that they could be doing a lot more if they weren’t wasting their money. They’re paying a lot of attorneys to do a lot of stuff and it’s costing this city and you taxpayers.”
DON Services and Fulkerson have a contentious, documented history. Last fall, Berezniak filed a complaint to the district attorney’s office against Fulkerson when the councilman allegedly harassed an employee of a neighboring business to The Henry. Fulkerson pled guilty to disorderly conduct in the incident.
In a separate incident, Fulkerson called DON Services and accused them of sending a young skateboarder to trespass on his property.
