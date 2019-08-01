A North Hill woman asked city officials Tuesday to provide more and better direction to residents regarding recycling collections.
Erika Kendra of Edison Avenue asked why there has been such a lack of communication.
“There was no official notification of changes,” she said.
Kendra said she was told that new rules were in the New Castle News and posted on the city’s Facebook page. However, she said, she does not get the paper and is not on Facebook that often.
“And I’m not alone in that,” she said.
A Google search on City of New Castle recycling rules, she said, results in regulations dating back to 2018. “These are the old rules that you still have posted,” she said. She said the New Castle News webpage has the new rules posted, but not until last week.
“Why didn’t the city make any better effort to communicate with people whose these things really matter to?” she asked.
She said she understands why changes in recycling were made but has a problem with one issue.
According to the rules, she said, if papers get wet the city won’t take them. She pointed out that collections are only one day each month and it rains. “But if I put a cover on that bin they’re not going to take it because the cover is not recyclable.
“Something needs to be addressed here and find a solution to the problem.” Kendra said she does not mind paying for collection services, “but nothing is being collected (due to a) random lack of communicated rules.”
Kendra said she is frustrated by the lack of rules and council must address the issue in a meaningful way to solve the problem
Councilmen Paul Stefano and Richard Beshero said they understand Kendra’s frustration with recycling, but said it is not an issue for council, which is a legislative body.
“We didn’t make the call,” Beshero said.
The councilman said the city had been paying about $68.50 per ton to Republic Services in Lowellville, Ohio, which on July 1 raised its tipping fee rate to $150 per ton at its recycling site. The city was able to contract with Tri-County Recycling in Grove City for $55 per ton, but that created the new rules, he said.
