A Croton area resident says New Castle City Council has done nothing to resolve a problem that could ruin his quiet residential neighborhood.
Michael Casciato of Barbour Place told the panel that someone recently purchased a lot with a garage on it and now is running a landscaping business out of the garage. Casciato said the sod has been scraped away and trucks come and go, morning and night.
Council, Casciato maintained, is allowing a commercial enterprise to come into a residential area. He said he has contacted city code enforcement, zoning and tax assessment offices but got no satisfaction so he came to council last month to ask questions. Since then, he said, the property owner has come to his house and informed him that Jason Medure — who also is the city’s solicitor — is his attorney.
“I find this all highly suspect as it is a clear conflict of interest,” Casciato said in his prepared statement.
“I feel this is a form of harassment and intimidation,” he added, noting that council never got back to him to help him to resolve the issue.
Councilman Tim Fulkerson said Medure is not handling the issue for the city, but assistant solicitor Jonathan Miller would be taking it over.
Medure said he has represented the garage owner on other matters, “but I’m not representing him on this matter,” adding that Miller is looking into possible code and zoning violations.
Fulkerson said he believes the issue should come before the zoning hearing board of appeals. He noted that is an independent board and no one on city council gets a vote on the matter.
Council also heard from Tim Thomas of North Ray Street, whose August offer to purchase four lots along Croton Avenue from the repository was rejected by council. Thomas bid a total of $625 for the lots.
Thomas has plans to open a business on Croton Avenue but to do so, he said, he must consolidate the three small lots and a small portion of the fourth lot. This will constitute another expense, and said he expects construction costs to exceed his plans. Therefore, he is asking council to accept his bid of $150 per lot.
Council said it can’t
do what Thomas is asking.
“The county sets the minimum price on repository lots at $500,” Fulkerson said. “They said that covers the administrative costs to sell the property. They said regardless of the size of the lot the work is the same.”
Another resident, Jason Cailor, urged council to develop vacant downtown properties to bring money back into the city.
Cailor said city officials are focusing on Dollar General stores and bus schedules while houses sit vacant and boarded up.
“They can be fixed,” he said. “Give them to someone who will then pay the taxes He also asked the city to sort out its recycling program and allow burning paper and cardboard, as it once did, and not raise rates for garbage collections.
“We’re in limbo,” he said. “No one knows which way to go but let’s get something done.”
He also urged council to locate the Dollar General in the downtown, noting the former Joseph’s Supermarket site is vacant and would be an ideal site.
Councilman Tom Smith said council would like to see the old Joseph’s market occupied, “But they want to locate at the (former) funeral home (on Highland Avenue),” he said.
Smith said he would like to see the former funeral home demolished and see town houses built there.
With regard to garbage and recycling, he said, Act 47 coordinators are requiring the city to get out of the garbage business.
“We have no choice in the matter,” he said.
