New Castle’s city council voted 5-1 to accept a conditional use request for the proposed LG Lofts apartment complex on the South Side.
LG Lofts, through West Chester, Ohio-based Pivotal Housing Partners, would be 40 apartment units, with a mixture of one, two and three bedrooms, on approximately 1.8 acres of property in the footprint of the former Lincoln-Garfield Elementary School.
The property would also include laundry, fitness and community rooms and a playground.
Councilman Patsy Cioppa was the lone dissenting vote, stating while he hopes the project and Pivotal well, he has seen many other apartment complexes in New Castle over the years be neglected or mismanaged.
During a public hearing on Sept. 5, Pivotal’s Trey Barbour said while the space is not Section 8 housing, it is affordable housing. Tenants would need to make at least $33,000 but said there are rent options ranging from $300 to $1,000 a month.
LG Lofts would have 65 parking spaces — which Cioppa felt is too low — key fob access, security cameras throughout the facility, with the possibility of on-site security guards.
The sticking point is funding.
Barbour said Pivotal hopes to have up to $12 million of the project covered by federal affordable tax credits administered through the state, with the rest to be hopefully paid through other state programs like PA Housing Affordability Fund and private loans.
Pivotal will apply for the credits in December and find out if they are awarded in March. If they are received, construction will begin in late summer 2024 and will be operational in 2025.
If the credits aren’t received, Pivotal will apply again, and if it isn’t received, Pivotal will likely walk away from the project.
Council, in March, approved a purchasing agreement for the property. Pivotal will pay $200,000 if the credits are received next spring and $250,000 if the credits are received in the second attempt. Pivotal was the only bid for the property.
South Side residents Melissa Lobaugh and Nicole Stevenson on Tuesday were against the proposed development, citing concerns over safety and feeling another apartment complex in a city with a declining population in a part of town in distress is not needed.
“We do not want another apartment building owned by an out-of-town landlord,” Lobaugh said. “There’s no reason to build another apartment building.”
Stevenson said she wants to see commercial development in the city that brings in more jobs.
“You’re just bringing more problems to the South Side. We want to grow New Castle. This isn’t growing New Castle,” Stevenson said.
Stone Castle Abbey
Council approved a conditional use request for a bed and breakfast venue, Stone Castle Abbey, in the former Epworth United Methodist Episcopal Church at 801 E. Washington St.
Owners Lindburgh McPherson and Michael Demoratz will live inside the property. The venue will feature eight bedrooms, with one to be dedicated to cancer patients and their families traveling for treatments and appointments, and a community space and kitchen.
There will be two ballrooms that can hold up to 250 people. Security cameras will be placed throughout the property.
Huntington BanK
property
A hearing was held Sept. 5 for a conditional use request for the property of the former Huntington Bank building at 101 E. Washington St. and 14 N. Mercer St. No decision by council was made on Thursday.
Thao Tran, a spokesperson of Massachusetts-based LE Family Revocable Trust, the owner of the property, said the top three floors of the six-floor building would house 22 to 30 apartments, with a laundry room in the basement, with the rest of the space for commercial development.
The commercial development is a planned convenience store and a barbecue/sushi restaurant.
Tran said the building has seven parking spots and they are interested in leasing spots from the city. If approved, construction could start in December or January.
