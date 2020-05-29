New Castle City Council approved temporary amendments to the city’s Enterprise Zone Revolving Loan Fund to create loan opportunities for businesses suffering from COVID-19-related losses.
The Enterprise Zone Revolving Loan Fund was created to provide a source of financing for businesses within the city’s Enterprise Zone. The fund’s purpose is to create investment relationships in order to develop and expand job opportunities in the city.
The loan fund holds approximately $298,000.
The temporary amendments allow for businesses to apply for loans up to $10,000 to cover daily operating expenses related to retaining, recalling and creating jobs.
The interest rate will be 3.99 percent with a maximum term of 60 months.
Businesses within the city that were operational by February 15, 2020, and have less than 25 employees are eligible.
Businesses must also supply three months of bank statements and a statement of use of funds when applying.
Applications will be accepted for six months.
Council accepted one piece of public comment from Tim Thomas of North Ray Street.
Thomas has been coming to council for approximately four years to complain about a neighbor he says has created a junk yard.
“It is appalling for me to come to you once again on an ongoing matter that has and continues to depreciate the value of my neighborhood both in appearance and personal property,” Thomas’ comment read. “It is amazing how (the) city has been made a mockery by this gentleman for a number of years by finding ways to beat the system and remain a nuisance regardless of the amount of fines he has paid.”
In March 2017, Thomas explained to council how the neighbor had purchased an old garage years ago and relocated his car repair business there. Cars and trucks filled the area around the garage and were often parked on both sides of the narrow street, he said.
At the 2017 meeting, former city solicitor Jason Medure took responsibility for the city’s inaction, but said, since a new code enforcement director was hired, things were to change.
“To my knowledge, there has been no enforcement,” said Councilman Bryan Cameron, who noted he had seen multiple cars parked by a no parking sign when driving by the property Thursday. “Is anyone monitoring that?”
Mayor Chris Frye said the city police should be monitoring that area and should be issuing citations if there are violations.
“It’s a burden to live there,” said Councilman Pat Cioppa. “You want your neighborhoods to improve, and I don’t know if we’re doing a good job with that. I hope the mayor is correct and that’s getting taken care of with our solicitors.”
Frye told council during his administrative comments he had received a large packet from attorney Angelo Papa about this instance and would soon turn the information over to the city’s solicitors to take any further actions.
Cameron said he was confused as to why it has taken so long to receive documentation from Papa about this issue. He added the council was told several meetings ago the city’s solicitors were going to take over.
“But why we waited until today to act on it, that just baffles my mind,” Cameron said.
Ted Saad, one of the city’s solicitors, said when it comes to legal matters, things don’t happen overnight. Saad expects to tackle both code and zoning violations when addressing the matter.
“I expect action to be taken immediately as this has gone on for years,” Thomas’s comment continued.
A vote to extend the city’s state of emergency declaration through June 30 was approved.
Frye first executed the declaration on March 18, and the council voted to extend the declaration twice. The second extension was to end on May 31.
The declaration allows the city to receive state and federal aid funds available for COVID-19 relief.
In other news:
•Frye predicts city hall will reopen on June 15.
•A public hearing to hear a conditional use request from DON Recovery to open a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in the Central Building on South Mercer Street was scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. June 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.