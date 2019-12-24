The New Castle City Council voted to approve an amended version of the 2020 proposed budget at its final regular voting meeting of the year last night to account for a GPS tracking service on city-owned vehicles.
“The biggest issue with the amendments is going to be what GPS provider that we use,” said Stephanie Dean, the city’s business administrator and chief financial officer.
Version Connect, GPS Insight and another unnamed provider, suggested by Councilman Tom Smith, were some of the possible providers.
Dean recommended Arizona-based company GPS Insight for the service, which would be installed in all 84 city-owned vehicles.
“It’s not just that we’re spying on our employees, “ said Councilman Tom Smith. “There’s other aspects to this.”
Smith, who called the features “mind-blowing,” includes knowing when a plow is up or down and also when a vehicle needs an oil change.
Each amendment for the software contract was added to each departmental budget.
•New Castle Police Department’s contract will be $11,892.
•New Castle Fire Department’s contract will be $2,469.96.
•Code Enforcement’s contract will be $548.88.
•Public Works’ contract will be $6,037.68.
•Parks and Recreation and Sylvan Heights Golf Course’s will be $2,195.52.
The funds to pay for the contracts came from leftover funds from hiring a less expensive auditor as well as electricity for all departments.
Although the amendments were all unanimously approved, Councilman William Panella and Councilman Richard Beshero voted not to approve the overall proposed budget as amended.
“I think a tax increase of 8 percent is just too much with the garbage tax,” Panella said.
Some of the “challenges” Insight solves, according to their website, are accountability safety and risk and efficiency.
Some other elements of the approved budget are:
•Elected officials will continue to have a wage freeze
•Other employees will receive a 2 percent cost of living wage increase, which is in compliance with the Act 47 exit plan.
•The millage rate will be 15.476 mils, which reflects an increase of 1.25 mils.
GPS Insight offers such features as tracking, routing and fleet messaging.
