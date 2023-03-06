New Castle is making another big investment this year in paving.
The city is allocating $1,165,414 in total money for 2023 paving, which includes curb ramp work and a rebid for site lighting for the upcoming Enterprise Park project. Of those funds, $475,000 comes from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act money, while city Administrator Chris Frye said the city through its capital improvement program budget is investing another $690,414.
The city is also getting $273,420.06 in Community Development Block Grant funding for curb cut work. A paving list is being worked on and will be released soon. Last year, about $2 million went into paving on several East and West side streets.
The Enterprise Park project is an upcoming project, in collaboration with the city, the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation and DON Enterprises to improve truck access through East Washington Street and Route 422 in the city.
No electrical bids were received the first time. If none are received a second time, the city has the right to directly negotiate with individual contractors.
The city is also planning to make a dent in its longstanding debt. City council agreed to spend $475,000 from the proceeds of the sale of its stormwater system for debt reduction. Frye said at the beginning of the year, the city had $15,414,358.90 in outstanding debt, and is anticipating $12,796,433.44 in outstanding debt by the end of 2023.
Council, at its Thursday meeting, approved a number of agenda items, including:
•An application for the T-Mobile Hometown Grant program to win $50,000 for improvements to a public facility.
•A memorandum of understanding with ABM Industries to complete a preliminary assessment of the city’s facilities at no cost to the city.
•Sold a vacant lots on South Atlantic Avenue to Paul Maldonado and on Pearson Street to Mary May, for $500 and $550, respectively.
•Appointed Amy Stapleton, the assistant vice president of Wesbanco Bank in New Castle, to the city’s loan review committee, and reappointed Dom Joseph to the city recreation board for a term to expire Dec. 31, 2025.
•Purchased three Exmark mowers from M&R Power Equipment Group, totaling $46,077, with two for the public works department and one for the parks and recreation department. The money, minus $577, will come from the city’s capital improvement budget.
•Purchased a vehicle exhaust system for $33,800 from Air Cleaning Systems Inc. for the public works maintenance garage to be paid for using capital improvement funding.
•Paid $1,500 to All Traffic Solutions Inc. for the police department’s message board traffic suite, and to pay $3,048.71, to Penn Power Systems, to convert the emergency backup generator at the central fire station to natural gas.
•Granted a conditional use request New Beginnings LLC for a child care center at 115 N. Mercer St., as well as a conditional use request for Victor Torsello for home occupation family child care, for up to six children, at 518 W. Cherry St.
•Approved a lease for Cascade Park for Back to the 50’s weekend on Sept. 1-3.
