City council officially adopted its 2023 budget and tax rate, while also approving employment agreements with different city departments.
For the fourth year in a row, New Castle’s budget of more than $15 million does not call for an increase in real estate property taxes.
The millage rate will stay at 15.476 mills. Expenditures are budgeted at $15,181,353.06, with revenues budgeted at $14,363,508.50, while non-general fund revenues, such as the library levy, total $2,629,902.56.
The city is budgeting $7,733,455.54 in miscellaneous revenue, such as its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds, its city and capital reserves and proceeds from the sale of the storm water system.
The earned income tax for residents will stay the same at 2.075 percent, while it will increase for nonresidents from 1.815 percent to 1.856 percent.
The flexibility in taxing nonresidents who work in the city is a byproduct of the Home Rule charter.
Council approved the following agreements:
•The Laborers District Council of Western Pennsylvania, on behalf of Local Union No. 964, for 2023 through 2027. This is for the city’s clerical department.
•With the same union, for 2023 through 2025, for the city’s public works and recreation departments.
•With the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 21, for payment or reimbursement for a prospective officer candidate to receive Act 120 training.
Council agreed to submit grant applications through the Lawrence County Transportation Improvement Grant Program for two potential paving projects on South Mill Street, with one between South Croton Avenue to East Division Street and the other from East Division Street to East Long Avenue.
One bid was received for the vacant lot of land at 301 E. Long Ave that is the site of the former Lincoln Garfield Elementary School. The building was demolished in the summer. The bid — $200,000 from West Chester, Ohio-based MVAH Partners LLC — was tabled for further discussion and legal opinion.
Council also agreed to request bids for a HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) consultant and for city rental inspections.
The Lawrence County Community Action Partnership will use $650,000 in state HOME grant funding to offer grant and loan assistance to help expand and preserve the supply of decent and affordable housing for low and very low income residents in New Castle.
Council tabled an agreement with International Association of Firefighters Local 160, which represents the New Castle Fire Department, for 2023 through 2027.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.