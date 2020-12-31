City residents can expect no property tax increase next year due to the passage of New Castle’s 2021 budget Wednesday.
New Castle City Council held four budget workshops this month to dissect Mayor Chris Frye’s proposed budget line by line. During a meeting Wednesday, the council proposed over 80 line item amendments including reinstating raises for both the police and fire chiefs, giving two percent raises to non-union employees and increasing city paving to over $630,000.
“I think everybody in this process is worn out, but I’m happy to see that there has been some comprising,” said Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile. “I look forward to the next year, and I appreciate my colleagues on council and the chief financial officer and Mayor Frye for all the hard work that was done on the budget.”
Other amendments include:
•Three administrative assistants remained unfunded, however, the council reinstated the mayor’s secretary position for $33,500.
•Contracted security services for city hall were decreased from $38,016 to $950.
•Funds for the Blighted House Demolition Program were increased to $89,027 and a general fund line for $108,215.10 for the demolition of blighted properties was created.
In other news:
•Council members introduced an ordinance to create the New Castle Greater Recreational Authority. The council will vote at a later date whether to incorporate the authority. As a part of the approved budget, $155,466.63 plus $30,000 in capital reserve funding to fund the authority.
