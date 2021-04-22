Lawrence County now has a seat at the New Castle Area Transit Authority table.
County commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd was appointed Thursday night by city council as a 10th member of the panel. Current board member Mark Panella, whose term expires in August, also was reappointed.
Part of the Act 47 exit plan that council approved in 2019 urges the city to reduce spending on unessential municipal government services, including public transportation, which the plan coordinator labeled a responsibility of county government, not individual municipalities.
Boyd told The News by phone Thursday that the county allocates funds to the transit authority each year, including a 2021 contribution of between $20,000 and $25,000. That, he said, makes the county “the second largest contributor to the transit system behind the city of New Castle.”
Neshannock, Union and Shenango townships also contribute, but each of them already is represented on the authority. Until Boyd’s appointment, the county was not.
In an email to council this week, Boyd wrote that he believes a seat on the transit authority “is critical for the county to thoroughly understand the operations of the authority. Through this, I am hopeful that the county will be able to more accurately determine the authority’s long-term financial feasibility and be better prepared to make decisions on what’s best for the county with regards to mass transit.”
Boyd anticipates his first nine months on the board will consist of an exploration of the authority’s operations leading to a discussion regarding the county’s role in funding mass transit and the future role of mass transit in the county.
“At the conclusion of this process, it might be that the best thing to happen would be for the county to take over the transit authority,” Boyd said. “It also could end up that the most effective thing to do is abolish the transit authority and contract with a neighboring county for services. My goal is to figure out … what is the best outcome for county taxpayers. I don’t know what that is yet.”
Boyd’s appointment passed by a 3-2 vote, with MaryAnne Gavrile, Tim Fulkerson and Pat Cioppa voting yes. Council president Tom Smith and Bryan Cameron cast the no votes.
“A county commissioner has never sat on the board,” Fulkerson said. “I think it’s time that they find out the real transit authority — what happens down there, what goes on and what the transit means to the county, not just the city.”
Smith said he agrees that the city should be moving toward handing the transit authority off to the county, but believes Boyd’s appointment is premature.
“Most surrounding counties, they operate transit, not the cities,” he said. “We were supposed to meet with the county, but COVID limited everybody’s ability to get together. I think we had one or two meetings scheduled with the commissioners, and unfortunately, they were canceled.
“I feel we put the cart before the horse. I asked the mayor to reach out and reschedule a meeting between the council finance committee and the commissioners to talk about that. I wanted to negotiate an exit plan for the city and turn it over to the county.”
Smith said he would like to have sat down with Boyd and hear his position and see what he brings to the table.
“To me, that’s not done with email. It think it’s face-to-face conversation.”
