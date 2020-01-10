Almost all of Mayor Chris Frye’s nominations were approved during the New Castle City Council meeting Thursday evening.
Theodore Saad was approved to be the city’s solicitor by a 3 to 2 vote. Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile and Councilman Pat Cioppa Jr. voted no.
Cioppa voiced his concern over choosing a solicitor this early in their service to the city.
“I wish there was a couple more, a couple of other people we could look at for this position,” said Cioppa.
Frye ensured Cioppa and council interviews with qualified applicants had been conducted prior to Saad’s nomination.
Saad will replace Jason Medure, who had been the city’s solicitor since February 2005.
Health officer and code enforcement supervisor Patrick McGuire failed to get a second to the motion to reappoint him in his position as the city’s health officer.
The motion was made by Councilman Bryan Cameron.
McGuire has been the city’s health officer for nearly 10 years. He has also served as the code enforcement supervisor officer since September 2018.
Michael Kobbe was approved to be the New Castle Fire Chief by a unanimous vote.
Kobbe was formerly the assistant chief, but has been acting chief since former chief David Joseph retired.
Joseph had been the chief since March 2018.
Other approved nominations include retaining:
•Jonathan Miller as the assistant city solicitor.
•Bobby Salem as the New Castle Police Chief.
•James Farris as the zoning officer.
Ryan Guamieri and David Thompson were also hired as full-time firefighters. Both men were previously part-time.
In other news
•Council authorized Frye to go out to bid for engineering services by a 3 to 2 vote. “The question I have is on the engineering services, do you feel like our rates are too high or too low? I mean what is the purpose of this?” asked Councilman Tim Fulkerson. RAR Engineering is the city’s current engineering firm. Frye explained he wanted to explore options that may make the city more fiscally responsible. Fulkerson and Cioppa voted no.
•Bids submitted by Michael and Kyle McKinnis for two vacant lots were approved. A bid submitted by Maurice and Samareese Richardson for a vacant lot was approved. Both bids submitted by Michael Ann Lewis for a commercial structure and a residential dwelling were denied. A bid submitted by Jeffrey Masterson for a residential dwelling was denied.
•Conditional use requests from JCM Property Holdings for trailer and lawn mower storage and Aron Jenkins for a three-family dwelling were denied.
•A budget transfer for $16,891.25 for the New Castle Fire Department was approved. The transfer is revenue neutral.
