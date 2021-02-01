New Castle's Act 47 coordinators mandated the termination of the city's service of selling extra garbage tags out of the New Castle city hall.
Mayor Chris Frye announced last spring city residents could buy 10 extra garbage tags at city hall for $5 as long as they showed personal ID and their Aiken refuse receipt of the quarterly service. In conjunction, he announced the Tag Buy-Back Fund, financed by the Neighborhood Stabilization Capital Improvement Fund, to purchase leftover tags for $2 per tag from residents who purchased the quarterly tag service. However, the service ceased on Oct. 1 because of the program's impact on the company’s revenue, related to potential abuse of this service from customers.
Vieen Leung, one of the Act 47 coordinators, indicated they believe selling tags at city hall contradicts the original intention of the city's three-year exit plan requirement of contracting out residential trash and recycling collection services.
The service of selling extra garbage tags created a growing workload for the city related to the trash system – work that was intentionally eliminated in the exit plan, Leung said.
Although city officials eliminated the bag manager position who would sell blue bags, Frye's secretary Eric Francis was managing the trash collection program since late last year. Leung advised this is not a violation of the exit plan as the city should have someone who manages the hauler and enforces the garbage ordinance.
According to data provided by the city's private hauler Aiken Refuse, approximately 8,000 property owners should be participating in the mandatory garbage collection service, however, overall participation has dropped each quarter since services began last April. Overall, almost 2,500 property owners did not participate in the city’s mandatory trash collection program in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The percentage of accounts where the property owner paid the bill before quarterly service begins dropped to 51 percent in the first quarter of 2021 from 66 percent in the third quarter of 2020, Leung said. The percentage of accounts where the property owner paid the bill within 60 days after the bill was due dropped to 69 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 79 percent in the second quarter.
Extra tags can be ordered by phone by calling Aiken Refuse at (724) 758-9400 or online at aikenrefuse.com, which will be sent by mail. Same-day tags can be bought from Aiken's office at 1613 Wampum Road in Ellwood City.
