New Castle city hall will no longer buy back Aiken Refuse garbage tags.
"Aiken Refuse requested that the Tag Buy Back program be terminated because of the program's impact on the company’s revenue, related to potential abuse of this service from customers," Mayor Chris Frye said.
In April, Frye announced the city would start a Tag Buy-Back Fund, financed by the Neighborhood Stabilization Capital Improvement Fund, to purchase leftover tags for $2 per tag from residents who purchased the quarterly tag service. The service ceased on Oct. 1.
"While it is my duty to manage all city ordinances, the Buy Back program was an initiative my administration instituted and maintained to help residents of New Castle, not intending to take business from Aiken Refuse," Frye said.
Extra tags, however, will continue to be sold at city hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.