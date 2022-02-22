FROM STAFF REPORTS
The City of New Castle is accepting applications from small businesses for grants to assist in their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Chris Frye Jr. expressed his hope that small business owners located within the city will apply for funding.
“The city received a $126,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development to help our small business community,” Frye said. “I’m confident that this pool of funds can provide several businesses with the financial assistance needed to recover from the devastating impact that COVID-19 had on their operations.”
Eligible businesses can apply for up to $10,000. To be considered eligible, businesses must be located in the city, be a for-profit business, have annual revenues under $1 million, own or employ low or moderate-income people and have fully spent all other government funding it may have already received for COVID-19 relief.
The City of New Castle is working with M&L Associates, a consulting group assisting with program administration. If you believe your business may be eligible, contact Danielle Rich at danieller@mandl.net or (412) 323-1950.
Applications are available online at https://www.newcastlepa.org/2021/09/cdbg-application-for-business-relief/. Interested applicants are encouraged to contact Rich before applying to confirm eligibility.
Grants are being awarded on a first-come, first-served basis and applications will be accepted until all funds have been awarded. To date, four local businesses have been awarded grants of $10,000 each.
