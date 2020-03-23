City buses operating despite decline in ridership

New Castle Area Transit Authority buses are used to transporting passengers around the county and beyond.
Now, measures have been put in place to make sure none of those passengers are harmful germs.
“The health, safety and well-being of our passengers, employees and community is of the most importance,” NCATA General Manager David Richards said. “We’re going to do everything we can to keep our buses clean and safe since we do provide an essential service to the community.”
The NCATA selected a new cleaning product and are cleaning and sanitizing their entire fleet of 32 buses on a daily basis in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Richards said. That product, Aegis Microbe Shield, has been used in the public transportation industry for more than two years. It is not a disinfectant, but rather uses nanotechnology to destroy microbes deposited by touch or through the air, NCATA said in a release.
“We are trying to make the trip as safe as possible for anybody,” Richards said.
The NCATA is wiping down, with the new product, all hard and soft surfaces in its fleet, including seats, garb bars, doors and windows. Common areas for employees are also being treated.
Richards added the NCATA has posted hygiene tips for riders and suspended walk-in service to the public at its 311 Mahoning Ave. main office.
“Everybody’s concerned from our employees and our passengers,” Richards said.
Richards said passenger totals lately have been down, but only one route has been canceled.
“The local ridership is down,” Richards said. “The commuter ridership to Pittsburgh is quite a bit down. We’re still running our bus to Pittsburgh. The only routes we’ve canceled are related to the Rivers Casino since the Rivers Casino is closed.”
Those routes to the casino have been canceled “until further notice,” according to the NCATA’s website. Ricahrds also said they are monitoring the health situation daily and receive guidance from PennDOT as well as Gov. Tom Wolf’s office.
