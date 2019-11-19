The New Castle Municipal Building will have shortened hours over Thanksgiving weekend.
The building will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, but only from 8:30 a.m. to noon Thanksgiving Eve.
The buildingwill remain closed on Thanksgiving Day, as well as the day after.
will reopen Dec. 2.
