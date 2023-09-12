The first six facade projects through the city’s Facade Improvement Program have been approved.
The six projects were approved by city council Thursday after they were previously approved by the city’s facade committee.
A total of $50,000 has been allocated for the first round of the program, which was funded from American Rescue Plan Act dollars from the city and the Lawrence County commissioners.
Businesses, individuals and nonprofits can receive a maximum of $5,0000 if they provide the same amount as a match. Applications and further guidelines on the program are available on the city’s website at newcastlepa.org.
The entities approved for funding Thursday were Pizza Man’s Pizza, Super Car Wash, American Legion Post 343, the Central Building and the Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum, while Gerald “Jerry” Kern received the last allocation.
•Pizza Man’s Pizza, at 9 S. Jefferson St., will receive $5,000 and use its funding to remove clutter, construct a new awning, replace its sign, paint a mural and possibly add tables outside.
•Super Car Wash, at 122 N. Jefferson St., will receive $5,000 and use its funding to remove its awning for a flat sign and light-up block letters, and for a new graphic mural.
•The legion, at 134 N. Jefferson St., will receive $5,000 and use its funding to add siding to an unfinished wall and power wash, repair damaged block and paint the facade on its eastern facade facing North Mill Street while removing vegetation from its southern facade facing East North Street.
•The Central Building, which is owned by DON Services at 101 S. Mercer St., will receive $5,000 and will use its funding to add onto the existing sign for PA CareerLink to advertise the other businesses and entities inside the building.
•The Cascade Theatre Museum, at 11 S. Mill St., will receive $1,700.25, to be used to paint murals on the windows.
•Kern, the president of the theater’s board of trustees, received $5,000, which will be used to repair and renovate the future annex building of the museum at 210 E. Washington St. next to The Confluence.
During Thursday’s meeting, council passed a resolution asking for $50,000 in grant funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to fund the facade program grants for 2024.
Angie Urban, the executive director of both the New Castle Citywide Development Corporation and New Visions for Lawrence County, and Eddie Bogaert, one of the co-chairs for the design committee for the facade program, spoke on the facade projects during Tuesday’s caucus meeting.
Bogaert said the city is currently working with the Warner Museum on projects to be detailed in the future, while Urban said some facade applications received didn’t meet the criteria for the program. Others recently received are under review.
“The purpose is to encourage property owners to invest in their properties,” Urban said.
Urban said the city and NCCDC are working behind the scenes on redeveloping downtown, advertising the city and its events, getting abandoned buildings ready for move-in for potential businesses and looking to enhance downtown through beautification efforts.
That being said, due to its increased workload, New Visions of Lawrence County is looking to pass off leadership of the annual Hometown Holiday Parade and the Summer Concert Series to new outside committees, with more details to be unveiled later.
