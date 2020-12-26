Pennsylvania's Department of Community and Economic Development awarded $193,732 in COVID-19 relief funds last Friday.
"I’m eager to get this money to the people as fast as possible," Mayor Chris Frye said.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed into law on March 27, provides funding for public services, community facilities, business assistance and other development or planning to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19.
The Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funds will support small businesses in a form of $10,000 grants as well as aid local non-profits that have adjusted its mission to help those in need.
