City council approved an amendment to its sold waste ordinance Thursday during its regular meeting.
The amendment states unless given an exception, every owner, tenant or occupant of developed residential property, except multi-family dwelling units of five or more not individually owned within the city, is mandated to pay a quarterly collection rate for solid waste, recyclables, leaf waste and Christmas tree collection to the city’s exclusive hauler — Aiken Refuse — as determined in the contract.
As an alternative, if permitted by the contract, customers can purchase and place city bags for collection.
The proposed amendment allows Aiken to discontinue services for non-payment of fees and will not be responsible to collect any items from those customers.
The city’s contract with Aiken runs until March 31, 2026.
The contract allows residents to purchase 95-gallon totes for a one-time fee of $75, plus a bill of $69 per quarter, or $23 a month. The alternative is for residents to purchase 32-gallon orange bags, which is only sold in rolls of 10 for $35 per roll.
In other city matters, council agreed to request bids for 2023 city demolitions and 2023 Community Development Block Grant demolitions.
A resolution was approved allowing $800,000 in Lawrence County American Rescue Plan Act funding to be transferred over to the city. The funding will be used to help with the demolition of the FirstMerit building downtown and to put green space in its footprint, as well as other downtown improvement projects.
Mayor Bryan Cameron thanked the Lawrence County commissioners for the allocation and the county's partnership with the city.
The city will apply for a recycling performance grant through the state Department of Community and Economic Development for tonnage recycled in the city.
An addendum to the collective bargaining agreement for the city’s clerical and public works department was added regarding health insurance renewals, which take effect Aug. 1.
A previously-approved motion to purchase a new police vehicle from McCandless Ford for $38,435 was rescinded after the dealer no longer sales the vehicle in question. Council subsequently agreed to purchase a new 2023 Ford Police Interceptor Utility from McCandless Ford at $41,985 to be paid with police forfeiture funds.
The following repository properties were approved: A vacant lot on North Crawford Avenue for $500 by Jill Razzano and two vacant lots on West Sharp Street, for $506.26 each, by Robert J. DiBuono.
Portnoff Law Associates will sell a list of properties for delinquent real estate taxes at a sheriff’s sale.
Council will look to approve an ordinance in the future that gives a temporary easement to PennDOT for the upcoming East Washington Street bridge project, which Cameron said is expected to begin in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.