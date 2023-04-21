After months of delay, New Castle firefighters are now working under a new contract.
On Thursday, city council approved a new five-year contract with International Association of Fire Fighters Local 160, which represent the fire department.
The deal runs retroactive to Jan. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, 2027.
“Providing quality of service is always our number one concern, and we were willing to sacrifice higher wages, even in this high-inflation economy for fringe and non-monetary benefits to help the city exit Act 47,” said Marco Bulisco, city firefighter and president of the union.
“We feel that we negotiated a mutually beneficial deal that restored benefits that we enjoyed previously, prior to entering Act 47 status.”
City Solicitor Ted Saad explained the terms of the contract during the council meeting.
In both 2023 and 2024, all full-time firefighters will receive a one-percent raise plus a one-percent reduction in their pension contribution. In 2025, 2026 and 2027, all full-time firefighters will receive a four-percent, two-percent and three-percent raise, respectively.
The schedule will remain the same with four platoons and a 42-hour work week.
The number of employment steps was reduced from nine to six to help with recruitment, the number of occurrences before a physician’s excuse is required for sick days is reduced and new hires must work 12 years before their pension vests, whiile current members still vest at eight. There is an added drug testing policy.
“The firefighters voluntarily increased their contributions to the pension by two-percent when the city entered Act 47 status,” Saad said. “Other unions only contribute five percent (as an employee), with the exception of police who were employed prior to Act 47 status. This brings them in line with the other unions.”
For 2023, the total cost — including salaries and wages, overtime, holiday and sick pay, longevity, health insurance coverage, uniform and other cash compensation — is $1,833,265, with plan caps at $1,921,000.
For 2024, the total cost will be $1,907,819 with the plan caps at $1,973,000.
The city currently employs three part-time firefighters not covered by the agreement.
In other business, council agreed to have the city apply for a COPS Hiring grant, a School Violence Prevention Program grant and a De-escalation Training grant through the U.S. Department of Justice of Community Oriented Policing Services.
The COPS Hiring grant would be used to help pay for salaries for five officers and one school resource officer, for up to $750,000 over three years.
The School Violence Prevention Program grant would be used for school protection equipment and training up to $500,000.
The De-escalation Training grant would be used for virtual reality technology and equipment to help with de-escalation training, for up to $250,000.
