New Castle City Council voted to spend $33,000 in contingency money for improvements to Sylvan Heights Golf Course last Monday.
“Let’s go all in and make the course better,” said Councilman Paul Stefano.
Brian Heichel of public works and parks and recreation appeared before council on Dec. 11 to propose investing in improvements to the course’s clubhouse with a new roof and patio in the hopes to drive interest in the course in order to accrue more revenue.
The request was met with reservations from some of the councilmen and embraced by others.
“We don’t have the money,” said Councilman Tim Fulkerson. “We have $33,000 in a line item, but we’re running a deficit for the year.”
The $33,000 will be coming from the city’s contingency fund.
“All this does is add to the deficit,” said Fulkerson. “I don’t believe that we should add any more deficit to the city coffer than what we have right now.”
According to Councilman Tom Smith, he has had some recent conversations with the Mayor- elect Chris Frye, and said he respected Frye’s wishes on the matter.
“He’s asked me to vote no on this also because of his concerns about the financial future of the city,” said Smith.
“You don’t have to shut the golf course down,” said Fulkerson. “I just don’t believe we should spend money that we don’t have, and as a fiduciary person, I can’t in good faith vote yes on this.”
“A new roof is a necessity,” said Stefano. “A patio is an attractive addition, enhances the course.”
Councilman William Panella, Councilman Richard Beshero and Stefano voted to use the funds while Fulkerson and Smith voted against it.
Fulkerson, who noted during the Dec. 11 meeting that less than five percent of voters utilize the course, asked if investing the money would make the golf course worth a lot more money or guarantee
an increase in revenue.
“Just because it costs us money, that doesn’t mean we should close it,” said Panella, who noted local parks cost money, but they remain open.
Smith noted misconceptions about the course that lie in what would happen if the city decided in the future to close Sylvan Heights.
“The deed that granted the land to the City of New Castle has a contingency in it that requires the property to be operated as a golf course,” said Jason Medure, the city’s solicitor. “If it stops being operated a golf course, the land would revert back to the family of the property owners.”
Medure couldn’t confidently say whether there are any members of the family left, but the city wouldn’t know if they existed until the move to relinquish ownership was made.
“As long as the city owns it, they can maintain ownership by running the golf course themselves or leasing it out to have a golf course run by a private contractor,” said Medure.
Both Medure and Smith reiterated the land is restricted from being redeveloped for usage such as housing.
Stefano said his “nightmare” is to see Heights sold to someone who would build houses on the “rolling hills.”
Both Fulkerson and Smith will continue to serve on the council while Panella, Beshero and Stefano will be replaced by MaryAnne Gavrile, Pat Cioppa Jr. and Bryan Cameron.
“I want it to succeed as a course,” said Stefano.
